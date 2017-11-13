Wickliffe Police: Woman charged with felonious assault after ramming car into husband

A 28-year-old man suffered a broken leg after his wife reportedly pinned him against a guardrail with her car after a heated argument.

The incident happened on Nov. 11 around 9 a.m., according to Wickliffe Police Lt. Jon Bush.

The suspect -- Arrionne Nolcox, 28, of Warrensville Heights -- was driving eastbound on State Route 2 with her husband, Jerry Gough,

The couple was arguing, when Gough jumped out of the car and started walking near the E. 305th Street exit ramp.

Nolcox allegedly put the car in reverse and backed into him, pinning his leg and ankle against a guardrail.

Nolcox was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

She was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court on Monday morning, and her bond was set at $50,000.

She remains in the Lake County Jail, and her next court date is Nov. 16.

The couple was recently married.

