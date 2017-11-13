University Circle lane closures in effect; drivers advised to take alternate routes

Due to construction work, Euclid Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction in front of Severance Hall between East Boulevard and Adelbert Road from 7 p.m. Monday evening to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Morning commuters are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid potentially significant delays.

While Euclid Avenue lane closures are in effect (from 11/13 to 11/27), please consider the following options:

Heading north on Martin Luther King Blvd, motorists can take Ambleside to Murray Hill to Adelbert

Heading west on Cedar Ave, motorists can take Murray Hill to Adelbert

Heading south on MLK, motorists can take East Boulevard to Ford Drive to Mayfield to Circle Drive

Heading east on Euclid, motorists can take Stearns to Carnegie to Cedar to Murray Hill

Heading west on Euclid, motorists can take Mayfield to Circle Drive

