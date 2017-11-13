Strong winds and snow likely headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend

Lake effect snow and 40 mph wind gusts could hit Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Despite the potentially inclement weather, Clevelanders should expect highs in the 40s and low 50s through the week, with a chance of showers on Wednesday and Friday.

Join Cleveland 19 meteorologists Jason Nicholas and Jeff Tanchak on Monday at 10:35 p.m. for a livestream forecast that will detail the upcoming weather.

