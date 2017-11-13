Ringworm halts cat adoptions at the Ashtabula County APL

Cat adoptions at the ACAPL are currently on hold due to several cases of ringworms in the cats. (Source: ACAPL)

According to the Ashtabula County APL, several cats in the shelter have tested positive for ringworm.

For now, the cats are being quarantined and no visitors will be allowed into those areas. Cat adoptions will be on hold until all the cats have been treated and evaluated, according to the APL. The rescue will also not accept new cats at this time.

Ringworm is a fungus that causes a rash. It's zoonotic, meaning that it can be passed on to humans.

Cats in foster care or at the Madison PetValu store will be available for adoption.

The treatment will take at least six weeks, the APL said in a press release on their Facebook page.

The APL says they will keep the public updated as the situation progresses.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, ringworm can spread from cat to cat through direct contact, or contact with contaminated bedding or dishes. The most common way to treat it is a combination of topical medication, and anti-fungal drugs.

