Life in prison for man convicted of murdering Cleveland firefighter and gas station clerk

A Cleveland man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Slatter Howell III pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to killing Cleveland firefighter Theodore Wright, Jr.

Wright, who was off-duty at the time, was shot while driving down the street in May 2013. After being shot, Wright lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up and struck a utility pole at East 71st and Harvard.

He died at the scene.

In September, a jury deliberated for about five hours before convicting Howell in the April 2014 murder of a Maple Heights gas station clerk.

Howell was robbing the Prime Station on Granger Road when he shot and killed Babul Kumer Saha.

