$1M bond continued for man accused of murdering future mother-in-law (VIDEO)

Jeff Scullin was in court via video conference Nov. 3, 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Bond was continued Tuesday for a Strongsville man accused of murdering a middle school teacher.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr. was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Municipal Court, one week after being indicted in the death of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic.

Pleskovic was found shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 23 in her Strongsville home on Blazing Star Drive.

Scullin, 20, was engaged to Pleskovic's daughter. The two had planned to marry on Oct. 28, instead he was arrested.

According to court documents, Pleskovic's blood was found on a knife inside Scullin's truck. His DNA was also found on the knife's handle.

The documents also state that Scullin, and Pleskovic’s husband, ate dinner at the Strongsville Applebee’s, where Pleskovic’s daughter worked. The two men then went back to the family home and called 911 stating that Pleskovic was unresponsive.

The judge continued Scullin's $1 million bond.

He'll be back in court on Nov. 27.

Investigators have yet to reveal a motive in Pleskovic's death.

