Santa's special helpers bringing toys to homeless children in Cleveland

Christmas is just weeks away, but this holiday season several children in our area may be waking up with nothing under the Christmas tree.

Kids with no toys on Christmas hits hard for Memorial Principal Maria Dinkins.

"Right now at Memorial School we have about 35 students who are homeless, they may be staying in shelters or at a friend’s home," she said.

Dinkins said she knew she needed to do something so she reached out to an online mom's group. Carole Turner-Steel is just one of the mothers who responded, "she put out a message on Facebook to ask if anyone wanted to donate and wrap toys."

Nearly 50 moms came forward and their goal now is to gather and wrap 400 toys to deliver to Memorial School.

If you would like to help homeless families and donate you can find information below:

Toy Drive for Memorial School runs now through Dec. 11

Drop off locations:

Strongsville Recreation Center- 18100 Royalton Road

Memorial School- 410 East 152nd, Cleveland

For pick up on the west side, email: SMDIToyDrive@hotmail.com

What they need:

New, unwrapped toys for boys/girls ages 3-10

Suggestions: Dolls, art sets, trucks, cars, games, Legos

If you prefer to donate via PayPal, please send to: SMDIToyDrive@hotmail.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.