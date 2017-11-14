$1 million bond for teenager accused of trying to kill his ex and her mom

The Parma home where a mother and daughter were stabbed Sunday, allegedly by the daughter's ex-boyfriend. (Source: WOIO)

The teen accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her mother was arraigned in a Parma courtroom Tuesday.

Judge Kenneth Spanegel set bond at $1 million.

Judge Spanegel also ordered Joshua Harvey not to have any contact with the victim; including, by mail, phone, in person and social media.

Prosecutors say Joshua Harvey broke into a home in the 10000 block of Moore Drive in Parma Sunday evening after following his ex home.

The victim, a 17-year-old high school senior, called 911 and told the operator she needed help because someone was trying to kill her.

The teen's 56-year-old mom was asleep during the incident. When she woke up, Harvey also allegedly beat and stabbed her.

Harvey was arrested at the scene.

He's charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Parma jail. Harvey's attorney says he suffers from mental health issues, but has not been on his medicine since he lived in Texas.

Harvey's case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

The teen and her mom are recovering at MetroHealth Medical Center. Both are expected to be fine.

