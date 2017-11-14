North Ridgeville man sentenced for murdering girlfriend

Randy Hamilton will spend the next 15-and-a-half years behind bars.

The North Ridgeville man was sentenced late Monday for the murder of his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Ryals, 45.

Ryals was shot to death at the couple's Avon Belden Road home in North Ridgeville on Oct. 25, 2016. She had locked herself in the bedroom, but Hamilton forced his way inside and shot her once in the chest.

After the shooting, Hamilton called 911, admitted to shooting Ryals and asked for an ambulance.

Hamilton was found guilty of reckless homicide, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, involuntary manslaughter and receiving stolen property.

