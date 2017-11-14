Jury deliberating in case of Fairview Park man accused of killing his girlfriend

Jury members began deliberating Tuesday morning in the trial for Jamal Bey.

The 42-year-old Fairview Park man is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend in Feb. 2016.

Fairview Park police found the body of Lynita McCaslin, 32, inside her home on West 221 Street when they conducted a welfare check.

An autopsy determined she died of acute bronchopneumonia with dehydration and acute kidney injury.

Bey is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failing to provide for functionally impaired person, domestic violence and assault.

