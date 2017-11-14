Streaming wars heating up for Netflix, Disney, ESPN and Amazon

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. reports earnings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Because so many of us are cutting the cable and switching to apps and streaming services broadcast companies are scrambling for ways to regain some of their viewers.

Disney announced in August that it would be pulling its content from Netflix, realizing they could make their own streaming app and collect the membership fees that go along with it. According to Engadget.com Disney has said the fee will be cheaper than the cost of Netflix and they will expand the movie library.

"I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume," Robert A. Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company said.

Because of a prior agreement Nextfilx user will still be able to watch Disney movies through the end of 2019 before they are completely pulled.

ESPN appears to be broadcasting company going through the biggest growing pains. ESPN has spent millions of dollars for rights to broadcast sporting events like Monday Night Football, but with the growing number of people leaving cable they are getting hammered on what they can sell commercials for.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report that ESPN will go through another round of layoffs after Thanksgiving purging about 100 employees.

According to S,I ESPN has dropped in households from 100.13 million in 2011 to an estimated 87.5 million households today.

ESPN is even experimenting with putting short versions of its SportsCenter on Snapchat which started Monday.

Amazon is trying to compete as well. They already offers streaming services for its Prime members but its reportedly considering offering free streaming but with some ads in place.

No date has been set yet.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.