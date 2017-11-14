Parents: New ADHD app helps kids focus, complete tasks

A new app called iGotThis just became available for kids or adults struggling with the symptoms of ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The apps creator, Richard Schramm, says his app is designed to help kids or adults focus and complete daily activities.

Schramm left his corporate job in technology to design the app that he says he couldn't find anywhere, so he decided to create it for himself.

Schramm and his three children have ADHD.

"I watched as they went out into the world and came back demoralized and feeling bad about themselves, and they were struggling to get things done. I remembered having that same kind of experience as a kid, and I said, 'I am not going to let this continue to happen," described Schramm, when we first interviewed him at the beginning of the year.

At that time, Schramm was trying to raise the money he needed to fully create his iGotThis app.

Nearly eight months later, the app is complete and available to consumers.

How does it work?

"It works by creating a set or reminders that allow the kids to receive a reminder before something is due, when it is due, and it will continue to remind them about what they are supposed to be doing until they get it started," described Schramm.

Parents are able to monitor the tasks they set for their kids to do - Schramm showed us a task he set up for his son.

"Last night was garbage night, where he needs to bring the garbage cans in from the curb by 8 p.m., and so he can touch the details button to see all the details about it, and he has the ability to skip that task or reschedule it because I have allowed him to do that," said Schramm.

Once the task is complete, you can reward your kids for a job well done.

"Every time that they complete a task they get tokens, and if they complete a task on time, then they get bonus tokens," added Schramm.

The feedback so far has been positive, according to Schramm, but the best reward of all is what Schramm has seen the app do for his own kids.

"It keeps them on track. They can get stuff done and get out the door in the morning without forgetting their stuff and be able to be successful or more successful in their lives," said Schramm.

To get the iGotThis app, you first have to go to the iGotThis website to buy a subscription for $4.95 a month.

If you want to try the app before buying a subscription, a free 15-day trial of iGotThis is available on the app's website.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.