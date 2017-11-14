Painesville police looking for missing teenager - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Painesville police looking for missing teenager

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Jessica Cruz. (Source: Painesville police) Jessica Cruz. (Source: Painesville police)
PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Jessica Cruz was last seen wearing tan pants, black sweatshirt and white shoes.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to Painesville police for additional information.

If you have any information, please contact Painesville police at 440-392-5840.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly