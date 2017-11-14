The behind-the-scenes story about Cleveland's Christmas tree

Public Square is getting its 2017 Christmas tree installed Tuesday and we have the story behind the story and it's a message of giving.

The 50-foot evergreen was donated by the Hlavin family from Sagamore Hills and was cut down on Monday.

"We planted the tree 12 to 13 years ago and at the time it was about 5-and-a-half feet tall," Deanine Hlavin said. "I could stand on my tip toes and decorate it to the top with Christmas lights. It was supposed to be a 'slow grower'!"

The tree lighting will be Nov. 25 during Winterfest hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance which will have a kids village, free ice skating and live music.

The Hlavin family knew the tree was getting too big, and too close to their home, so they wanted to donate it.

"As lifelong Clevelanders, we are happy that this beautiful tree will be enjoyed by so many in the same way we have enjoyed other downtown trees in the past," Hlavin said.

The family plans on being there when the tree is lit and hopes it means as much to Clevelanders as it does to them.

"I look forward to being a part of the wonder of the season," Hlavin said. "I have fond memories of driving thru downtown to "see the lights." I hope this lovely tree becomes a Christmas memory for other families."

