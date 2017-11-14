Burglary likely behind shooting in Sullivan Township

A shooting in the early morning hours in Sullivan Township has left a homeowner hospitalized and Ashland County Deputies searching for suspects.

According to Stanley Sparks, the victim’s father-in-law who lives next door, the shooting came after an attempted robbery. His son-in-law Douglas Roberts heard a noise and went outside to investigate.

He noticed a four-wheeler had been partially moved out of his garage. He heard noises in bushes nearby and then two shots. He was wounded in the shoulder.

Sparks said Roberts was alert when taken to the hospital, according to an account by Kathy who is Robert’s wife and Sparks' daughter.

Deputies tried to track the path of the intruders but the trail went cold after about a quarter mile near an intersection. It is thought that the intruders likely had a vehicle parked there for an escape.

His wife called 911. He was taken to University Hospital Samaritan Medical Center where he was later airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Roberts has a bullet lodged in his lung, according to Sparks.

