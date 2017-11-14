Holiday Toy Test: Big toys for big kids, even some adults!

Looking for something for the older kid on your shopping list?

Here are some great ideas for you from Ali Mierzejewski, a Senior Editor for The Toy Insider.

"Big kids are important too. So, a lot of the toys I am about to show you have age grades for teens and tweens, but I bet a lot of adults are going to like a lot of these as well. This is a super fun game for family game night. It's called, 'No Thumbs Challenge.' Players use these straps to connect their thumbs to their palm so that they can't use them, and then they can choose challenge cards, like pour a beverage, and you have to try to do that without using your thumbs. There is over a hundred challenges in here, but you can also make up your own as you go along so that you are never playing the same game," said Mierzejewski.

The No Thumbs Challenge game retails for $19.99.

"Next up we have the Gryffindor Tower Metalfigs Nano Scene from Jada Toys. It comes with these little figures called Nano Metalfigs, and they are die-cast figures. So, they are heavy. They've got some weight. They are awesome for fans and collectors. And the Nano scene provides either a playset or a display for your collection to put on, and it's got all kinds of fun accessories that come with it. It comes with two figures, but then you can collect all of the other ones as well," added Mierzejewski.

The Transport to Hogwarts with Nano Metalfigs Nano Scene Gryffindor Tower retails for $29.99.

"This is the 3Doodler Create 3D Printing Pen. So, it is an actual working printing pen. It is sleek, and you put in the plastic straws of different colors. They come in all kinds of different colors. We have the matte ones here. There are also glittery and shiny ones as well. It allows kids to draw up in 3-D. So, it's an actual 3-D printer, but in pen form. So, you draw up whatever you want free-hand or you can follow guides and create really, really cool things," described Mierzejewski.



The 3Doodler Create 3D Printing Pen retails for $99.99 and is recommended for teens over the age of 14.

The show stealer for this toy test: The Nerf Rival Nemesis Blasters that retail for $99.99 and are also recommended for teens over the age of 14.

"So, these are Nerf Blasters for big kids. These are the Nerf Rival Nemesis Blasters," said Mierzejewski, "They are very intense - made to sort of emulate a paint-balling experience. So, it comes in two different colors, so you can play on teams. It shoots up to two rounds, and it's got an easy load hopper, so you can easily put the soft foam balls in and start over again."

Looking to take a ride on the wild side? The Toy Insider suggests the Razor RSF 350. The bike, recommended for teens over the age of 13 retails for $329.99.

"So this over here is the Razor RSF 350. If we were outside, we would have this out. It drives up to 14 miles per hour. It is an electric motorcycle for kids ages 13 and up," said Mierzejewski, "I love to drive this. It's so fun. It goes pretty fast. It also looks like a street bike. So, you feel pretty extreme as you are riding down the sidewalk."

To find out more, visit The Toy Insider.

