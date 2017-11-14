Man accused of shooting 2 Willoughby Hills police officers arrested following hospital release

Willoughby Hills police arrested Timmothy Scott Schmidt, 30, related to charges in the September police shooting at Classic BMW.

Schmidt had been in the hospital since the shooting.

The officers, Craig Anderson, 52, and Cory Planisek, 26, were responding to Classic BMW AT 2571 Som Center Road after they received a 911 call regarding an irate customer.

Officers first made contact with Schmidt in the service area. They then moved to the parking lot, where the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said.

Both officers and Schmidt were shot. The two officers were wearing bullet-proof vests. They were released from the hospital a few days later.

Schmidt faces 7 charges stemming from the shooting, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, four counts of felonious assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.

He's now in the Lake County jail.

Related:

2 officers, suspect shot Willoughby Hills

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.