Ohio University students mourn death of Independence native

A freshman Ohio University student has died.

Allison Suhy, 18, died on Nov. 8. The Franklin County coroner's office says it may be 12 weeks before it can determine the cause of the student's death.

She was a graduate of Independence Local Schools and was attending OU, majoring in education. She was also a member of the Alpha Xi Delta.

Her sorority sisters held a candlelight vigil Monday on campus.

Visitation for Suhy will be Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at the Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills.

Suhy's funeral will begin at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made in her name to Autism Speaks.

