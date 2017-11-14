Akron tree trimmer dies after severe electrocution

The couple was cutting down a tree in the 1700 block of Coventry Street in Akron on Tuesday when the electroduction occurred. (Source: WOIO)

The Akron Fire Department reports that one person is dead and another is hospitalized after they were electrocuted while cutting down a tree Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at 1772 Coventry St.

Akron fire officials reported that both victims were working for a private contractor when the accident occurred.

Neither the business name nor the names of the victims have been released; however, authorities noted that it was a man who died and a woman who was hospitalized.

The two people were a couple hired by the homeowner.

According to a 911 call, the couple was "on fire" following the incident.

Akron police report the electric current from the live wire was so strong that the woman was ejected from her work bucket.

The incident remains under investigation.

