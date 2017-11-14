Cleveland Police: Pipe bomb uncovered and detonated on city's west side

The Cleveland Police Bomb Squad was called to the city's west side on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious package.

According to police, officers arrived to McMann's Towing -- located at 3378 West 65th St. -- and found a pipe bomb in a car at the salvage yard.

The bomb was safely detonated, and no injuries were reported.

Cleveland police are investigating.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more no this developing story.

