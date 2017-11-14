Streetsboro humanitarian rewarded for her generous acts of kindness

Chrissy Motz received a $1,000 for her local charity work, but there is a goodhearted catch. (Source: WOIO)

Chrissy Motz is known in Streetsboro for her random acts of kindness.

Tuesday, Motz, a Walmart employee, was surprised with a $1,000 for her generosity.

McMichaels Insurance offered up the gift after Motz raised more than $25,000 for the Special Olympics.

She also volunteers at her church and local nursing home.

Now she wants others to volunteer with her.

"I'm just gonna keep on asking and making people do the polar plunge and maybe even get my store manager to do it."

Motz is referencing a winter fundraising ritual that encourages people to jump into icy water to raise money for charity.

There's a catch to Chrissy's reward: she gets to keep $500 of it but has to give away the second $500 to pay it forward.

