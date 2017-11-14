Tonight at 6: CPD hiring; OU student dies

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Want to become a Cleveland police officer?

We’ll show you where you can sign up at 6.

And, an Ohio University student has died and we still don’t know how.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.