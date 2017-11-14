CVS Pharmacy experiencing intermittent outages

CVS Pharmacies in the area are experiencing "system connectivity interruptions" according to the pharmacy's Twitter account.

Thanks for reaching out. Some of our pharmacies are experiencing system connectivity interruptions that we are actively working to resolve. Our pharmacies can continue filling prescriptions during this period. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) November 14, 2017

Customers have taken to social media to reach out to the company about the issues.

Cleveland 19 called several stores in the area, and most were having issues with their system and could not fill prescriptions. Their website was showing an error message at one time, but as of 8 p.m. it was working.

We recently spoke to the 24-hour CVS location on Brookpark Road in Cleveland, and their systems are back up and running.

We've reached out to CVS for a statement, but have not yet heard back.

If you need to pick up a prescription, try calling the location first to find out if they are part of the outage.

