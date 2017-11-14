High winds could bring power outages to Northeast Ohio this weekend

SCENARIO:

A strong cold front will pass through the region Saturday bringing a possible round of showers and storms with rain transitioning to lake effect snow, cold and wind.

TIMING:

Saturday a.m. to Sunday p.m.

AREAS:

The entire Cleveland 19 news area is under the threat for rain, possible storms and wind, with the snow belt being at risk for lake effect snow bands.

IMPACTS:

Expect showers with some thunder for Saturday. We are not expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak, but can't rule out a strong cell or two. It'll be very windy with winds possibly gusting to 50 mph. Behind the front, we will watch for bands of lake effect snow to set up late Saturday into Sunday. Some bands could produce isolated totals nearing 6" by Sunday night in the primary snow belt.

