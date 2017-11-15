Ohio set for controversial execution of condemned killer with walking, breathing problems

A convicted killer with poor health in Ohio will receive special accommodations at his execution.

Inmate Alva Campbell will be provided with a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he is put to death Wednesday morning.

Campbell was sentenced to the death penalty after being convicted for killing a teenager during a carjacking in 1997. Records show that he escaped from sheriff's deputy custody on the way to a court hearing for several armed robbery charges and carjacked a vehicle driven by the 18-year-old murder victim in Franklin County. He then shot him twice in the head.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Campbell was on parole at the time of the 1997 slaying. He was convicted for the 1972 killing of a man in a Cleveland tavern.

His execution is being considered controversial by some because of his medical conditions.

Campbell has breathing problems and an earlier exam failed to find veins suitable for lethal injection insertion. His attorneys say that the inmate uses a walker, relies on a colostomy bag, receives multiple breathing treatments each day, and may have lung cancer.

Campbell previously requested that he is put to death by firing squad, but the request was denied by a federal judge.

A spokesperson at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, where Campbell will be executed, said that the inmate appeared calm when he arrived to the death house on Tuesday.

Campbell's last meal included pork chops, greens, sweet potato pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, and milk.

The victim's brother, sister, and uncle will be on hand to witness the execution. Four attorneys that represented Campbell will also be in attendance.

The group Ohioans to Stop Executions has a vigil planned in Cleveland's Public Square at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to protest Campbell's execution.

