Tamir Rice memorialized on police brutality T-shirt series

A T-shirt line is memorializing the names of African-Americans that were shot by police, including Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was killed by two Cleveland police officers in 2014.

Since September 2014, @Kerbito and @PyerMoss have had a bit of a "Names" series, comprising three released shirts: "They Have Names" in a men's and women's edition + "Even More Names." pic.twitter.com/iZ6CPitDEC — chaos is a ladder (@MikelleStreet) November 13, 2017

The shirt series, titled "They Have Names," was created by fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond for the brand Pyer Moss.

Other names on the shirt series include Trayvon Martin, Freddy Gray, and Samuel DuBose. DuBose was fatally shot during a traffic stop in July 2015 by former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback leading the NFL national anthem protests, brought the fashion line to the mainstream when he wore one of the shirts during his GQ photo shoot.

Colin's t-shirt is a reprise of the iconic "They Have Names" t-shirt, which Kerby first designed in September 2014 to bring awareness to slain victims of police brutality. https://t.co/689GiTC74m — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 13, 2017

Kaepernick was recently named "Citizen of the Year" by the magazine.

