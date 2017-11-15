Survey shows employees waste 8 hours per week on cell phones at work

Just because someone is at work doesn't always mean they're working. A survey shows just how much time on average people are wasting while on the clock.

In many ways, technology has made it easier to do our jobs, but it can also be distracting us from doing work.

An OfficeTeam survey revealed that the average employee spends an hour and 36 minutes doing personal tasks at work. Almost an hour of that is on a smartphone.

OfficeTeam's Richard Deosingh says that millennials are the biggest offenders, racking up approximately 70 minutes a day on the phone.

"They are big on social media and they are always connected so that second nature move of looking at their phone is constant," said Deosingh.

Some businesses block social media or shopping websites on company computers, but over half of the employees surveyed said they use their phones to access those blocked sites.

Workers surveyed spend nearly an hour a day on their phone at work, while managers who participated in the survey admit to only spending an average of 39 minutes on their devices.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO and CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.