3 Ohio pastors facing life in prison; indicted for trafficking young girls for sex

Cleveland native Cordell Jenkins and another man, accused of charges related to sex trafficking of children, are expected to appear in Federal Court Friday afternoon.

Two Ohio pastors facing federal allegations of sex trafficking of children now have been indicted on child pornography charges.

Ohio pastor from Cleveland indicted with another man on child sex trafficking charges

Three local pastors all facing serious child sex trafficking charges faced a federal judge together for the first time Tuesday.

A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.

A federal grand jury in Toledo has indicted the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, of Cleveland, the Rev. Anthony Haynes and the Rev. Kenneth Butler on conspiracy to sex traffic children.

Both Haynes and Butler are also facing charges of obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation. Haynes is accused of attempting to destroy electronic evidence of sex trafficking, while Butler is accused of instructing another individual to lie, and then lying himself to law enforcement about his involvement.

All three men pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

VIDEO: Pastors accused of sex crimes

The US Attorney's Office says Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014. Prosecutors say Haynes introduced her to other men and all three of the pastors sexually assaulted her.

Jenkins and Haynes were previously indicted on child sex trafficking charges in July.

