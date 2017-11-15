3 Ohio pastors facing life in prison; indicted for trafficking y - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

3 Ohio pastors facing life in prison; indicted for trafficking young girls for sex

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cordell Jenkins, Anthony Haynes, and Kenneth Butler (Source: WTOL) Cordell Jenkins, Anthony Haynes, and Kenneth Butler (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WOIO) -

A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.

A federal grand jury in Toledo has indicted the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, of Cleveland, the Rev. Anthony Haynes and the Rev. Kenneth Butler on conspiracy to sex traffic children.

Both Haynes and Butler are also facing charges of obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation. Haynes is accused of attempting to destroy electronic evidence of sex trafficking, while Butler is accused of instructing another individual to lie, and then lying himself to law enforcement about his involvement.

All three men pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

VIDEO: Pastors accused of sex crimes

The US Attorney's Office says Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014. Prosecutors say Haynes introduced her to other men and all three of the pastors sexually assaulted her.

Jenkins and Haynes were previously indicted on child sex trafficking charges in July.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly