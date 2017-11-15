6 alternative ways moms can use baby products

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a parent you probably have a ton of baby products around your house, but did you know you can use some of the products for yourself as well?

Life and Style Blogger Samantha Curtis showed us a baby products that are great for moms too.

Baby Safety Swabs

Curtis said these are great to get any mascara or eyeliner that runs under your eye. She also recommends putting a dab of moisturizer on one so it can work as a mild make up remover.

Baby Saline Drops

You can use this for when your kids get sick to clear up their little noses and you can use it for mascara that’s getting a little dry.

Just a few drops in your mascara tube and swirl it around — good as new!

Just don’t let the bottle touch the mascara bottle to avoid contamination.

Desitin Diaper Rash Cream

You can use it for diaper rash of course and also on razor burn. Curtis also said a little dab on a pimple can clear it up right away.

Johnson’s Baby Wash

Samantha also loves using Johnson’s baby wash as a shaving cream substitute because it’s moisturizing, gentle, and cheaper than regular shaving cream.

Just lather it on and shave.

Aquaphor

It's used for babies to soothe diaper rash — it’s like petroleum jelly. Curtis recommended it for keeping your eyebrows in place if you don’t feel like doing your brows, or even better a great lip balm for the cold dry Northeast Ohio winters.

Burts Bee’s Nourishing Lotion

It’s 99 percent natural with ingredients like buttermilk, shea butter and sunflower seed oil so it's gentle enough for a baby and of course for yourself.

It's perfect to battle dry winter skin.

