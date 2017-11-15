LeBron James trolled by Cavaliers teammates with Arthur memes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James trolled by Cavaliers teammates with Arthur memes

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
King of Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James posted a photo of Arthur the cartoon character several weeks ago that sent a cryptic message to his Instagram followers.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Since the photo was posted, LeBron has been questioned about the picture's meaning and was even transformed into an Arthur Etch A Sketch drawing.

Now, LeBron's teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers mocked him with Arthur memes and expressed their own "moods" after Monday's second-half comeback against the New York Knicks.

A post shared by JG (@unclejg8) on

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on

