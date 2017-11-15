LeBron James trolled by Cavaliers teammates with Arthur memes

LeBron James posted a photo of Arthur the cartoon character several weeks ago that sent a cryptic message to his Instagram followers.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Since the photo was posted, LeBron has been questioned about the picture's meaning and was even transformed into an Arthur Etch A Sketch drawing.

Now, LeBron's teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers mocked him with Arthur memes and expressed their own "moods" after Monday's second-half comeback against the New York Knicks.

A post shared by JG (@unclejg8) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:35am PST

A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

