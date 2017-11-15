LeBron James trolled by Cavaliers teammates with Arthur memes

LeBron James posted a photo of Arthur the cartoon character several weeks ago that sent a cryptic message to his Instagram followers.
Since the photo was posted, LeBron has been questioned about the picture's meaning and was even transformed into an Arthur Etch A Sketch drawing.
Now, LeBron's teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers mocked him with Arthur memes and expressed their own "moods" after Monday's second-half comeback against the New York Knicks.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.