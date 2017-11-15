Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees treasures precious moments with baby

Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees mourns loss of baby

Emily Mueller, otherwise known as the "Bee Whisperer" posing while pregnant. (Source: Kendrah Damis Photography) https://kendrahdamisphotography.pixieset.com/emilymaternity-1/

An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.

Emerysn Jacob Mueller was born on and died on Nov. 11.

Emersyn's family had 24 hours with him to create a special memory book with keepsake items, Mueller told Cleveland 19 News.

His parents, grandparents and siblings; Cadyn, 11, Madelynn, 4, and Westyn, 2, will always have the memories thanks to the dramatic photo shoot that was shared around the world.

The bees covered mom's baby bump in her maternity pictures and the photos went viral.

Emily Mueller said she wanted to do something special for the photo shoot and wanted her passion for protecting honeybees to play a role.

Emily and her husband Ryan have been keeping bees for about five years.

Emersyn was Emily and Ryan's fourth child.

