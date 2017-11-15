Child Psychologist: Parents and students need to talk about the recent teen suicides

Dr. Ievers-Landis said the most important thing everyone can do is to speak up. If you see something, say something. (Source Pixabay)

Dozens of former students and parents gathered at Perry High School on Wednesday to bring awareness about teen suicide.

Talking about teen suicide is difficult and the tendency is to sweep the tragedy under the rug.

University Hospitals Child Psychologist Carolyn Ievers-Landis, PhD said conversations are crucial.

"At the school, they need to talk and figure out where this is happening and how this is happening," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suicide is the second leading cause of deaths between the ages of 15 and 24.

Some Perry parents believe the students were bullied through hateful messages on social media before they took their lives.

"It is so difficult to talk about it when somebody is talking about wanting to harm themselves and they may just post about it or they may just talk about it and they usually say don't tell anyone that this is what I'm thinking of doing and that's a huge red flag," Ievers_Landis said.

"Tell someone. Tell someone and take that risk that that might harm a friendship, that might make somebody mad at you but it may also save a life," she said.

If you know someone struggling with the thoughts of suicide, there are resources to help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

