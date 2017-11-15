DC officials urge North Ridgeville schools to reschedule cancele - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

DC officials urge North Ridgeville schools to reschedule canceled field trip

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Government officials in Washington, D.C. are asking administrators with North Ridgeville City Schools to reconsider scheduling an eighth grade field trip to the nation's capital.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice tweeted Monday that he would be happy to speak with school officials in order to persuade them to travel to Washington.

North Ridgeville Middle School's trip to D.C., scheduled for May 2018, was recently canceled due to security concerns

In a letter to parents, school leaders cited the recent mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas, as well as the terrorist attack in New York City.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions locally. Some argue that canceling the educational trip for safety concerns is the right thing to do, while others say the cancellation is an overreaction.

The middle school in North Ridgeville is not the first to cancel a trip to D.C. According to the Washington Post, schools in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Maryland avoided trips to the District of Columbia in the past out of an abundance of caution for students' safety.

More than 20 million people visit Washington each year. City and tourism officials say the visits overwhelmingly go without incident.

