$5M bond for man accused of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officers

The man accused of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officers in September is now locked up in the Lake County Jail.

Timmothy Schmidt, 30, was released from the hospital on Tuesday. According to court documents, he waived his right to be present at his arraignment on Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The judge also set the bond at $5 million.

Police say Schmidt shot Officers Craig Anderson, 52, and Cory Planizek, 26, during a confrontation at Classic BMW on Som Center Road on Sept. 28.

Officers were called to the dealership for an irate customer, who may have been under the influence. When they arrived, Schmidt was in the service area.

All three of them moved to the parking lot, where the shooting happened. Schmidt was also shot.

Officers Anderson and Planizek were released from the hospital in early October, but have not been medically cleared to return to work.

Schmidt has been indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, four counts of felonious assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

There is no next court date listed on the docket.

