Holiday shoppers: Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to look for

We are just about a week away from Black Friday. What are the hottest toys and major deals you should look for this season?

Ali Mierzejewski, a Senior Editor at The Toy Insider, has these suggestions:

First up, Morph from ORB toys. It retails for $14.99, but is a Black Friday deal at Walmart for $7.99.

"It comes in six different colors. It stretches. It squishes. That's what kids are all about this year - that squish. That feeling. So, it's a huge trend in the industry, and it comes in six different colors. You can stretch it. You can mold it. You can build things out of it," described Mierzejewski. "It's not as much of a mess, and it never dries out."

Up next, Lincoln Logs River Falls Trading Post retailing for $49.99, but is a Black Friday deal at Walmart and Jet.com for $27.97 until Dec. 2.

"So, kids can build up this trading post, and then it comes with two figures - a horse and a cowboy that kids can play with, and of course, it is compatible with all other Lincoln Logs. So, you can build up a whole world," said Mierzejewski.

Any kid would love Minion MiP Turbo Dave from what we observed. The Minion MiP Turbo Dave retails for $79.99, but is a Black Friday deal at Best Buy for $49.99.

"He is very cool. He follows my hand gestures, and he knows how to navigate a room. So, you can see that he knows that the end of the table is here. He knows if there is an obstacle in the way - so, he'll turn a different way. He goes into dance mode, and he also has an app that you can connect him to where I can draw a path that he'll follow or he will navigate his own course. It is sort of like basic programming for kids in the app," said Mierzejewski.

Our young toy testers loved the Disney Pixar Cars 3 Roller Coaster from Step2. The manufacturers suggested retail price is $129.99, but on Black Friday, you can get it for $79.99 at Toys"R"Us. The sale is over on Nov. 25.

"So, the kids just climb on top of our friend Lightning McQueen there, and they can ride down the 7-foot roller coaster," said Mierzejewski.

Visit The Toy Insider for more information.

