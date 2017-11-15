Verdict reached in case of Fairview Park man accused of letting sick girlfriend die

Jamal Bey on trial for killing girlfriend. (Source: Fairview Park police)

After just one day of deliberations, jury members have reached a verdict in a Fairview Park murder trial.

Jamal Bey, 42, was found guilty of murdering his live-in girlfriend in February 2016.

While conducting a welfare check, Fairview Park police found the body of Lynita McCaslin, 32, inside her West 221 Street home.

An autopsy determined she died of acute bronchopneumonia with dehydration and acute kidney injury.

Bey was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failing to provide for functionally impaired person, domestic violence and assault.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 11.

