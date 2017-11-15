'It was a senseless, random killing'; 2 men receive more than 65 years each for professor's murder

Charles Walker and Kassius Williams at their sentencing hearing. (Source: WOIO)

Two men were sentenced Wednesday for the murder of a Cleveland State University professor.

Charles Walker and Kassius Williams were convicted of the drive-by shooting of 61-year-old David Wilder.

Investigators said Wilder was driving westbound on Woodland Avenue on March 25 when he was killed.

Williams was sentenced 66 years to life, he is eligible for parole after 66 years.

Walker was sentenced 71 years to life, he is eligible for parole after 71 years.

"I'm not as compassionate as the victims' families," Judge Timothy McCormick said.

Walker was the driver during the shooting, Williams fired more than 30 rounds.

Wilder, an Art professor at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College and John Carroll University, was caught in the crossfire as Williams, Walker and Terrell Gray were shooting at a different car.

"I know Dave himself wouldn't have wanted the death penalty, even for his own killing because he was fully aware of the unjust way the death penalty is so frequently used in this country," a friend of Wilder's said.

In that third car, 15-year-old Tywain Johnson was also killed. He was shot three times in the head.

"Tywain was one of the kids at 13, when he got his Christmas money he picked his friends and took them shopping," Tywain Johnson's mother said.

Gray, who is being tried separately, will be back in court on Dec. 11.

