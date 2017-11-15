74-year-old Twinsburg woman dies after being struck by a car. (Source: MGN Online)

A 74-year-old woman died Tuesday evening after being hit by a car.

Twinsburg police say the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Ravenna Road at Rolling Hills Drive.

The victim has been identified as Orisia Bouranovska.

Police say Bouranovska lived on Rolling Hills Drive and was hit by the car while crossing Ravenna Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and immediately called police.

She tells police she was southeast on Ravenna Road when she felt her car hit something.

The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is investigating the crash.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has not been charged.

