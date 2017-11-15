Car windows smashed at South Euclid Walmart

Three cars broken into at South Euclid Walmart. (Source: South Euclid police)

Police are looking for the suspect who smashed in the windows of several cars at the South Euclid Walmart.

South Euclid police say there were a total of three cars vandalized Wednesday morning.

All vehicles were parked in the Walmart parking lot.

South Euclid police are also reminding people we are in the holiday shopping season and to keep your packages and gifts locked in your trunk.

