Repairs made to Elyria gas line leak

Out of safety concerns, power along Fourth Street and East Avenue has been turned off and medics have been brought on-scene as a precaution. (Source: WOIO)

A third-party contractor dug into an eight inch steel gas main Wednesday afternoon in Elyria, causing damage to the gas line with gas escaping.

The City of Elyria says the repairs have been made and power should be restored shortly.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and East Avenue.

Out of safety concerns, power along Fourth Street and East Avenue was shut off.

Two homes were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.