Police: Robber said he had a bomb and his partner hid in a dumpster, both arrested

Police in Lyndhurst arrested two men accused of robbing a PNC Bank Wednesday afternoon but not before the getaway driver crashed his car.

Around 1:20 p.m. a man claiming to have a bomb walked into the bank at Mayfield and Richmond Roads.

The suspect and at least one other person fled the scene in a stolen car and were involved in a crash on Green Road in South Euclid.

While a bomb squad was called to inspect the suspicious package located in the getaway car, one suspect and an innocent motorist were transported to the hospital from the crash scene.

Both are expected to be fine.

The second suspect, an18-year-old man, jumped out of the car and ran.

He was eventually found hiding in a garbage dumpster and taken into custody.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.