DeShone Kizer wears Miami Hurricanes shirt after losing bet to David Njoku

DeShone Kizer lost a bet, he had to wear a Miami shirt. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer had to wear a University of Miami Hurricanes shirt on Wednesday after losing a bet to tight end David Njoku.

The bet was over the University of Notre Dame vs. University of Miami football game from this past Saturday.

Kizer played at Notre Dame, Njoku attended Miami.

The Hurricanes defeated the Fighting Irish 41-8.

The Browns posted a picture on Twitter of Njoku hugging Kizer while the quarterback was wearing the Miami shirt.

