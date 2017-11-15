Lyndhurst Police: 2 men rob bank, threaten teller with 'bomb' and crash getaway car

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday as they fled a bank robbery scene in a stolen getaway car.

According to Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello, one of the suspects said he had a bomb while robbing the PNC Bank, located at 5055 Mayfield Rd.

The suspects were caught, however, when they crashed their car in South Euclid.

One suspect and one innocent bystander were taken to the hospital.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other suspect, an 18-year-old man, fled from the crash scene and was found hiding in a dumpster.

The bomb squad has been called to inspect a suspicious package left in the stolen car.

Police have not yet released the identities of either suspect.

