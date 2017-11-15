Crestwood football incident where player beaten not considered hazing, prosecutor says

The Portage County Prosecutor’s Office has recommended that no criminal or juvenile charges be filed against Crestwood High School football players after a two-month investigation determined that no hazing had occurred.

In late September, hours before a local homecoming game was set to kick off, Crestwood Local Schools Superintendent David Toth announced all football operations would be suspended while school officials and police investigated the matter.

"Yes it is true that the Portage County prosecutors office had declined to file any charges. We do not comment on student matters," said Toth in response to the latest development.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci sent a review of the incident to the Mantua Police Department Wednesday.

According to Vigluicci's review, a freshman player was dragged, punched and kicked while he was in his sleeping bag during a football team activity in late July.

However, the Mantua police investigation found the other players were also freshman and friends of the victim.

No serious injuries were reported, and according to coaches, the victim was "giggling and he stated that he was OK.”

The incident derailed Mogadore's homecoming game and took Crestwood off the football field through mid-October.

The review also found that on several occasions, the football players would expose and compare the size of their genitals. It happened two or three times and no one was forced to participate and no physical touch occurred.

The prosecutor's office letter stated that nothing sexual happened and that situation should also be handed by the school administration.

