Multiple Cleveland-area suburbs could see discolored water this week due to major main repairs

Due to emergency water main repairs, residents who live in Cleveland's eastern suburbs may experience discolored water over the next two days, according to Cleveland Water Communications Manager John Goersmeyer.

The water is safe and potable, but customers should refrain from doing laundry if they experience discolored water.

Officials stressed that no boil alert is in effect.

Potential discoloration of the water could result while a 54-inch steel transmission main is shut down for repairs on Highland and Georgetown Roads in Euclid.

Potential discoloration can result from iron particles being stirred up due to a sudden change of direction as the water is diverted to supplemental mains within the system.

Crews will be stationed in the field to monitor the potential discoloration.

If residents notice discoloration, they're asked to contact Cleveland Water's 24-Hour Emergency Dispatch Line at 216-664-3060.

The following suburbs may be impacted:

  • Beachwood
  • Bentleyville
  • Bratenahl
  • Chagrin Falls
  • Cleveland Heights
  • East Cleveland
  • Gates Mills
  • Highland Heights
  • Highland Hills
  • Hunting Valley
  • Lyndhurst
  • Mayfield Heights
  • Mayfield Village
  • Moreland Hills
  • North Randall
  • Orange
  • Pepper Pike
  • Richmond Heights
  • Shaker Heights
  • South Euclid
  • University Heights
  • Warrensville Heights
  • Woodmere

For the latest information, visit the Cleveland Water blog here.

