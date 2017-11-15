Multiple Cleveland-area suburbs could see discolored water this week due to major main repairs

Due to emergency water main repairs, residents who live in Cleveland's eastern suburbs may experience discolored water over the next two days, according to Cleveland Water Communications Manager John Goersmeyer.

The water is safe and potable, but customers should refrain from doing laundry if they experience discolored water.

Officials stressed that no boil alert is in effect.

Potential discoloration of the water could result while a 54-inch steel transmission main is shut down for repairs on Highland and Georgetown Roads in Euclid.

Potential discoloration can result from iron particles being stirred up due to a sudden change of direction as the water is diverted to supplemental mains within the system.

Crews will be stationed in the field to monitor the potential discoloration.

If residents notice discoloration, they're asked to contact Cleveland Water's 24-Hour Emergency Dispatch Line at 216-664-3060.

The following suburbs may be impacted:

Beachwood

Bentleyville

Bratenahl

Chagrin Falls

Cleveland Heights

East Cleveland

Gates Mills

Highland Heights

Highland Hills

Hunting Valley

Lyndhurst

Mayfield Heights

Mayfield Village

Moreland Hills

North Randall

Orange

Pepper Pike

Richmond Heights

Shaker Heights

South Euclid

University Heights

Warrensville Heights

Woodmere

For the latest information, visit the Cleveland Water blog here.

