Corey Kluber wins AL Cy Young

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber has won the 2017 American League Cy Young award.

It is the first time the Indians have had a two-time Cy Young winner.

The Indians pitcher was 18-4 on the year with a 2.25 earned run average.

This was the fourth year in a row Kluber threw more than 200 innings in a season, he finished the year with 203.2 innings.

Kluber also won the award in 2014.

