Cleveland Browns fan, reveling in team's disastrous season, eager to host 0-16 parade

A fan is once again organizing a Cleveland Browns perfect losing season parade.

The humorously disenfranchised fan has even gone so far as to file paperwork with the City of Cleveland for the tentative 0-16 parade.

If all goes to plan, the event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium at high noon.

After losing 38-24 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Browns are 0-9, which means they have only seven more games to go before achieving "perfection."

According to reports, any proceeds raised by the parade will be given to charity.

