Euclid man will not be charged for August arrest that led to officer's ouster

Richard Hubbard III appears in an August police photo following a violent arrest by former Euclid policeman Michael Amiott. (Source: Euclid Police)

Richard Hubbard III, who was thrust into the spotlight after his violent arrest video went viral, will not be charged in connection with the August incident.

According to Hubbard's attorney, Christopher McNeal, all charges -- including resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license -- have been dismissed.

Euclid police officer Michael Amiott was embroiled in controversy for the way he handled Hubbard's arrest.

Amiott was suspended for 45 days immediately after Hubbard's arrest.

He appealed that punishment, but as Cleveland 19 first reported, the punishment was upheld.

He subsequently broke several more rules while serving his suspension, which moved Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail to terminate him.

