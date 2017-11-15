Mayfield Heights police officer struck by car on I-271 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mayfield Heights police officer struck by car on I-271

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating an accident involving a Mayfield Heights police officer.

The accident happened at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when the officer was struck by a vehicle on I-271 North at US 322 West, Mayfield Road.

Investigators are still on scene and the on-ramp heading northbound is closed.

Dispatchers tell us the officer was not seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

