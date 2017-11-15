Thousands of hoverboards being recalled due to fire, explosion risk

Nearly 14,000 hoverboards from seven different manufacturers are being recalled due to fire and explosion hazards.

The lithium-ion battery packs in all these hoverboards can overheat and are at risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact their manufacturers for instructions on how to repair the hoverboards or get a refund.

The largest recall is for 8,700 iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards, which were sold at Ace Hardware stores and its website, hh gregg stores and its website, and in the Heartland America catalog from April 2016 through March 2017.

The manufacturer says it has received one report of the battery park overheating and smoking.

Go to CPSC.gov to see if which brand and models are under recall.

